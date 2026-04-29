‘Toxic’ continues to be one of Telugu star Yash’s most highly anticipated films, but fans will have to wait even longer for its release. On Wednesday, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations announced that the release of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has been postponed once again. Originally slated for a worldwide premiere in March, the film was rescheduled to June 4, 2026, due to the Iran-US war; however, a new release date is now pending.

The makers in press release, said the decision follows the film’s presentation at CinemaCon, where it received a strong and encouraging response from global distributors and industry stakeholders. The reception opened up opportunities for a significantly wider international release, prompting the team to revisit and realign their release strategy.

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Statement from Yash

“There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.

Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.

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At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor and producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part, for the Indian film industry and for all of us, by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have.

Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate, a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema.”

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With the film now complete, the makers are currently focused on locking global distribution and forging key international partnerships to ensure ‘Toxic’ reaches audiences across markets at the scale it demands. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Fans share disappointment

Many expressed disappointment over the film’s delay on X, with some arguing that it could harm the movie’s prospects. A few even suggested that repeatedly shifting the release dates might lead to speculation about the makers’ lack of confidence in the product. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.