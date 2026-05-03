The buzz around Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has taken an unexpected turn, with the film’s promotions drawing attention for reasons beyond its content. At the centre of the conversation is Trisha’s absence from the film’s audio launch, and her pointed response that followed.

The event, held in Chennai on April 26, saw Suriya in attendance along with the film’s team, but its leading lady was noticeably missing. The absence quickly sparked speculation online, with many fans wondering if there had been a fallout between the actor and the makers. The discussion only grew louder after the film’s first-look video was released, bringing renewed focus on her involvement in the project.

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A viral social media post added another layer to the chatter. Responding to a fan who remarked that they had “forgotten” Trisha was part of the film and praised her youthful appearance, the actor reshared the comment with a sharp line: “Thank you. Even I forgot. Good to know they set a reminder now at least.” The remark, widely read as sarcastic, quickly circulated across platforms.

She addressed the audio launch absence more directly when another fan questioned her about it. “Maybe my invitation got lost somewhere in the mail,” Trisha said, hinting that she may not have been formally invited to the event. The comment stood in contrast to the promotional material for the launch, which did include her image, adding to the intrigue around the situation.

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While neither the actor nor the makers have elaborated further, the episode has kept Karuppu firmly in the spotlight ahead of its release. The film is set to hit theatres on May 14.