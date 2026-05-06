The sudden death of veteran producer RB Choudary has sent ripples through the South Indian film industry, with actors and colleagues remembering a figure who quietly shaped careers across decades. Known for backing commercially successful films and nurturing talent, Choudary’s passing has left a noticeable void. He was also the father of actor Jiiva.

The producer died in a road accident near Udaipur on Tuesday. According to reports, he was returning from a family wedding in Rajasthan when the car he was travelling in lost control after cattle strayed onto the road and crashed into a roadside wall. He was declared dead at the scene due to the impact. His body is expected to be brought to Chennai on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes poured in soon after the news broke, reflecting both professional respect and personal loss. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan described the news as deeply shocking. “The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head Shri RB Chowdary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that Shri Chowdary Garu met with a fatal end in a road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan. I pray to God that his soul attains peace,” he said. Recalling their association, he added, “He produced the film ‘Suswagatham’ in which I acted. It achieved great success. Expertise in film production and related business was his forte… He earned a special place as a producer in both Telugu and Tamil film industries.”

Actor Rajinikanth also paid tribute, remembering Choudary as both a collaborator and a friend. “My dear friend, Super Good Films R.B. Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Choudary built a strong presence across industries, primarily in Tamil and Telugu cinema, while also working in Malayalam and Hindi films. As the founder of Super Good Films, he was instrumental in producing films that balanced commercial appeal with family-oriented storytelling.

Originally from a Rajasthani family, Choudary’s path to cinema was not immediate. He was involved in businesses including steel, exports and jewellery before moving into film production, beginning his journey in the Malayalam industry. That shift would go on to define a career that influenced multiple film industries.