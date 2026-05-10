Vijay’s rise to the Chief Ministership of Tamil Nadu is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable chapters in the state’s political history. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday morning, as the swearing-in ceremony unfolded, one of the most talked-about moments was the arrival of actress Trisha. A celebrated star in Tamil cinema and Vijay’s frequent on-screen co-star, her presence generated considerable buzz and fueled widespread speculation. The actress wore a seafoam-green silk saree, and wore a heavy choker that went well with her attire.

Since her visit to Vijay shortly after the verdict on May 3, discussions have swirled about Trisha’s possible involvement in Tamil Nadu politics. Her personal life and long-standing association with Vijay have often drawn political scrutiny over the years. Rumors have even suggested that she might take up a role as an MLA with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Vijay, leader of the TVK, at a grand ceremony held at 10 a.m. in the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. This event marks a historic milestone: the first time a non-Dravidian party has formed the government in Tamil Nadu, breaking the long-standing dominance of the AIADMK and DMK.

Vijay’s new Cabinet includes ministers Bussy N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, S Keerthana, K G Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, and K T Prabhu.