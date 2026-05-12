The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has revoked the termination of a former office manager who filed a police complaint alleging workplace harassment against AMMA treasurer Unni Sivapal. Speaking to the media after an emergency executive meeting at the AMMA office in Kochi on Tuesday, President Shwetha Menon said the termination was revoked upon learning that it had not been approved by the executive committee. She added that the committee also decided to place Unni on extended leave pending the case.

The staff member attended the executive committee meeting on Tuesday. While Onmanorama was unable to reach her for comment, reports indicate that she raised the issue before the committee and insisted she would not withdraw the complaint until Unni Sivapal issued a written apology. She reportedly clarified that she did not seek any monetary compensation.

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Shwetha also informed the press that the committee has accepted the resignation of Joint Secretary Ansiba Hassan, who was elected to the committee unopposed. Though Onmanorama tried to contact Ansiba regarding the development, she was unavailable for comments. Ansiba is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie ‘Drishyam 3’ starring Mohanlal and Meena and there are reports that her work commitments in other industries might have led to the decision. AMMA general secretary Kukku Parameswaran told Onmanorama that Ansiba submitted the resignation on grounds of professional commitments.