A fresh slate of theatrical releases is lined up this week, bringing together campus energy, courtroom drama, supernatural horror, and a multi-heroine comedy sequel across languages and industries. From Malayalam to Hindi, Tamil and English cinema, the lineup spans genres and tones, offering audiences a varied weekend watchlist.

Athiradi (Malayalam) – May 13

Malayalam cinema kicks off the week with Athiradi, a campus-based action entertainer that blends humour, emotion and high-energy sequences set against a college backdrop. While the makers have kept the central plot under wraps, the film is expected to follow youthful characters navigating conflict and chaos within an academic environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film features Tovino Thomas in the lead, alongside Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan in key roles. Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab and Riya Shibu are part of the supporting cast, adding to the ensemble strength.

Adding interest behind the camera, Athiradi marks the directorial debut of Arun Anirudhan, who was previously known for co-writing films such as Minnal Murali and Padayottam.

Karuppu (Tamil) – May 14

From Tamil cinema comes Karuppu, a film that brings together Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles under the direction of RJ Balaji. Trisha plays Preethi, a lawyer, while Suriya appears in a dual role as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy, adding a layered dimension to his characterisation. RJ Balaji himself steps into a negative role as Baby Kannan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ensemble cast also includes Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam and others, suggesting a mix of drama, comedy and strong supporting arcs within the narrative.

Hokum (English) – May 15

In the psychological horror Hokum, Adam Scott stars as Ohm Bauman, a reclusive and disturbed writer who travels to a remote Irish inn to scatter his parents’ ashes. What begins as a personal journey soon takes a darker turn as he finds himself drawn into eerie local legends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film shifts into supernatural territory as Bauman is forced to confront mysterious creatures tied to folklore, along with a witch believed to haunt the region. The narrative blends grief, isolation and horror in a setting steeped in myth and unease.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Hindi) – May 15

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a sequel to the 2019 comedy hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film brings Ayushmann Khurrana back to the centre of a romantic comedy setup, this time alongside Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film also marks the first collaboration between Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, while introducing a three-heroine dynamic opposite the male lead, promising a mix of chaos, humour and relationship drama carried forward from the original.