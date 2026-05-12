The pre-release event of Karuppu in Hyderabad turned into more than just a promotional gathering for fans of Suriya. Amid the loud cheers, film updates and celebratory atmosphere, it was a simple gesture from the actor towards a fan that ended up becoming the biggest talking point of the evening.

Videos from the event, now widely circulating on social media, show a fan breaking through security and rushing towards Suriya in an attempt to hug him and take a selfie. Security personnel quickly intervened and tried to remove the young man from the stage. But before the situation could escalate further, Suriya stepped in.

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The actor stopped the security staff, called the fan back and posed for a photograph with him, drawing loud applause from the crowd. The brief but warm interaction quickly struck a chord online, with many fans praising Suriya for the calm and kindness with which he handled the moment. Several social media users also pointed out that despite his stature as one of South India’s biggest stars, the actor continues to remain approachable and grounded in public interactions.

The evening also brought an emotional moment for fans as Karthi joined his brother on stage. The actor spoke fondly about Suriya and reflected on the support he had received from him over the years. Karthi, who began his career as an assistant director in Aayutha Ezhuthu, became visibly emotional while speaking about their journey in cinema together.

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Sharing his excitement about Karuppu, Karthi said audiences were about to see Suriya in a completely new avatar. Referring to the actor’s look in the film, he spoke about the sickle, cigar and rugged screen presence that stood out to him after watching the final cut.

“His ‘god-level’ performance as Karuppu Swamy will be on another level. Just like how Prabhas lifted the Shiva Lingam in Baahubali, there are moments like that in this film too. Nobody other than my brother could have pulled it off,” Karthi said during the event.

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Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu blends rural action elements with courtroom drama and is being positioned as a commercial mass entertainer. The film has already generated considerable curiosity online, particularly because it marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan after nearly two decades. Trisha’s trailer dialogue, “Peak destruction loading,” has also become a viral talking point among fans.

The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada and Mansoor Ali Khan, while RJ Balaji and Natty Subramaniam appear in negative-shaded roles.

Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film features music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by G.K. Vishnu. With Karuppu set for a worldwide release on May 14, expectations are riding high on the project, especially after the mixed response to Suriya’s recent big-budget outings Kanguva and Retro. For many fans, the film represents not just another mass entertainer, but a potential comeback moment for the actor.