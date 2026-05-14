Every college campus comes with its own share of chaos, conflicts and, of course, fun. Perhaps that is why filmmakers repeatedly return to this well-tested genre, picking fragments from memories and campus life and packaging the,m into stories that audiences can instantly connect with. The makers of ‘Athiradi’ may not get every aspect of a campus thriller right, but they certainly succeed in capturing the emotions that are part of college life quite right.

‘Athiradi,’ directed by Arun Anirudhan, is neither a rom-com built around the familiar ‘boy meets beautiful girl’ trope, though it occasionally toys with that idea, nor a full-blown action spectacle in the vein of Fahadh Faasil’s superhit ‘Aavesham’. Yet, it leans heavily into that energetic space, minus the drugs and extreme violence, which is quite welcome given that recent gen-Z-type movies don’t seem complete without that.

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Instead, ‘Athiradi’ positions itself as a clean entertainer centred on a college student determined to revive a once-popular campus festival that was banned by the management following a past tragedy. What ensues is plenty of chaos and fun.

Basil Joseph plays Samkutty, or ‘Sam Bro,’ a new entrant to BCET College who joins the civil engineering department out of an unusual fascination with concrete. Basil’s long-haired college boy look was one of the standout aspects of Athiradi’s promotional campaign from the outset, and he largely lives up to it with his portrayal of an excessively self-confident youngster. At times, Samkutty’s mannerisms feel reminiscent of Basil’s character in ‘Maranamass’ and there are moments when Basil seems to push a bit too hard to force humour into the character. Still, it fits neatly within the film’s playful tone, making those excesses easy to overlook.

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Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan amp up the energy of the movie, with the makers also exploiting a few of the social media memes and the self-trolls that make Sreenivasan and his sons, Dhyan and Vineeth, relatable to the audience. A surprise cameo too does the trick and like ‘Vaazha 2’, attempts a few gimmicks to sell the film.

‘Sarvam Maya’ fame Riya Shibu’s Swathi is practical and grounded. While the character largely fits the familiar template of the potential love interest, she brings enough spirit and personality to the character.

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The emotional beats in ‘Athiradi’ do register, but debutant director Arun Anirudhan and his co-writer Paulson often seem reluctant to fully sit with them, particularly in the first half. Whenever the narrative edges towards vulnerability, it quickly retreats into humour, almost as though the film is afraid that lingering on pain or grief might disrupt its celebratory, youthful energy. There is one especially poignant moment that loses some of its impact because of this tonal hesitation, with comedy arriving a little too soon and diluting the emotional weight that had just begun to settle.

Yet, the film gradually finds its footing in the second half, culminating in a climax that delivers much of the emotional payoff missing earlier. Much like how 'Vaazha' resonated through its portrayal of friendships and father-son dynamics, 'Athiradi' succeeds in capturing those relationships with sincerity and restraint. Its exploration of the bond between fathers and sons feels warm, grounded, and refreshingly free of melodrama.

The supporting emotional arcs also add depth to the narrative, from the underestimated underdog antagonist to the guilt-ridden brother carrying the burden of his past. Together, these threads enrich the film’s emotional core and elevate it beyond being just another campus entertainer. Overall, ‘Athiradi’sustains an engaging, feel-good energy that keeps the audience invested in its journey, while the ensemble cast further enhances the film’s charm and emotional resonance.