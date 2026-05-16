Actor Ravi Mohan broke down emotionally during a press conference held to address the controversies surrounding his personal life, including the online backlash directed at singer Keneesha Francis. In a lengthy and emotional interaction with the media, Ravi said he could no longer remain silent about the allegations and criticism aimed at him over the years.

Stating that the press meet had nothing to do with cinema, Ravi spoke extensively about his strained relationship with wife Aarti Ravi, their separation, his children, and the cyber-attacks targeting Keneesha. He revealed that he and Aarti had been living separately for the past four years. According to the actor, he spent two years living out of a hotel room before eventually moving into a rented house. Ravi admitted that remaining silent for so long now felt like a mistake.

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Describing himself as someone soft-hearted who usually avoids conflict, Ravi said he had finally reached a breaking point after years of humiliation and public scrutiny. He added that the emotional stress had affected him so deeply that he no longer felt capable of working normally. Ravi even stated that he would not return to acting or release his films in theatres until his personal life issues and the cyber-attacks surrounding them were resolved.

The actor also defended himself against criticism regarding his treatment of women. Referring to his work in socially conscious cinema, Ravi said he had even acted in films dealing with sexual violence despite the risks involved, and insisted that he had always respected women. He added that he was raised differently and could never behave in the manner some people were accusing him of.

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Much of Ravi’s speech centred around his children and his role as a father. The actor became visibly emotional while speaking about them, saying he had spent years working tirelessly to provide them with a comfortable life. He recalled spending nights playing chess with his son and insisted that nobody should question his love for his children. Ravi also alleged that he was being prevented from seeing them and claimed that his phone had been confiscated.

Speaking about the financial responsibilities he continued to shoulder, Ravi said he had been paying hefty school fees for the children for years and had built his wealth entirely for the benefit of his family. He questioned why people were now doubting his commitment after he had spent over a decade caring for them.

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Ravi reserved some of his strongest words for those targeting singer Keneesha Francis online. The actor alleged that relentless trolling and cyber-attacks had pushed her away and criticised the public for turning her into the centre of the controversy. He said he would have reacted the same way if such attacks had been directed at his own siblings and added that he would not forget the people who stood by him during this period.

Keneesha Francis had recently announced that she was ending her friendship with Ravi Mohan after days of online speculation and harassment surrounding their relationship. The singer had accompanied Ravi to a public event in Palakkad, after which she released a video explaining their bond and defending him. The video was later deleted. Soon after, Keneesha shared another note saying she was “setting him free” and stepping away from music and therapy.

Towards the end of the interaction, Ravi also addressed the pressure celebrities face to maintain a carefully curated public image. He said he no longer wanted to remain silent simply because he was expected to protect that image. According to the actor, before being defined by gender or celebrity status, he was first and foremost a human being.