A casually shot behind-the-scenes video featuring Mohanlal has sparked conversation online as anticipation builds for Drishyam 3. Shared by cinema photographer Alif Nazar, the reel was filmed on the location of the upcoming film and has already drawn more than 3.5 lakh views on social media.

The short clip opens with Alif asking Mohanlal a simple question: what does the name “Mohanlal” mean? The actor responds with a smile and characteristic ease, saying, “I don’t know, does it have a meaning?” before turning away and stepping into a car. What follows is a montage featuring some of the actor’s most memorable screen characters, giving the otherwise light-hearted interaction an emotional layer that longtime fans instantly connected with.

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The video has also drawn praise for its presentation, with Alif Nazar handling both the cinematography and editing. While brief, the reel taps into the enduring affection audiences continue to have for Mohanlal, whose screen presence across decades of Malayalam cinema has shaped generations of viewers.

The timing of the video has only added to the excitement surrounding Drishyam 3, one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases in recent years. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks the return of Georgekutty, the character who became central to one of Malayalam cinema’s most influential thriller franchises.

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More than a decade after the first Drishyam changed the landscape of Malayalam thrillers, the series continues to hold a unique place in popular culture. The success of the franchise was never built on suspense alone. At its centre was an ordinary man trying to protect his family under extraordinary circumstances, and the moral complexity of Georgekutty’s decisions became one of the films’ defining strengths.

Both the original film and its sequel managed to keep audiences emotionally invested in the family’s journey while also delivering tightly constructed suspense narratives. The second instalment, released during the OTT era, received strong reception and further expanded the franchise’s reach beyond traditional theatrical audiences.

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Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Drishyam 3 arrives with exceptionally high expectations from fans and the industry alike.