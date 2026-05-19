Theatres are heading into a packed week with a mix of franchise cinema, thrillers and romance arriving across languages. The biggest attention is naturally on 'Drishyam 3', which brings back one of Malayalam cinema’s most discussed characters, but the week’s releases also include a medical suspense drama in Malayalam and a new Hindi romantic pairing under the Dharma banner. Here’s a look at the films releasing this week.

Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) - May 21

More than a decade after the first film changed the way Malayalam thrillers were written and consumed, Georgekutty returns once again. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, Drishyam 3 continues one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful and closely followed franchises.

The emotional pull of the series has always gone beyond its twists. At the centre of the story is Georgekutty, an ordinary man forced into extraordinary circumstances, and the moral ambiguity surrounding his choices remains the franchise’s biggest strength. Across the first two films, audiences stayed invested not just because of the suspense, but because of the family at its core.

Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the third instalment arrives with exceptionally high expectations, especially after the strong reception received by Drishyam 2 during the OTT era.

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Dose (Malayalam) - May 22

Malayalam cinema continues its interest in grounded thrillers with Dose, a medical suspense drama starring Siju Wilson.

Directed by debutant Abhilash R Nair, the film is described as being inspired by shocking true events. The supporting cast includes Jagadish, Ashwin Kumar, Drishya Raghunath, and Krisha Kurup.

The technical team features music by Gopi Sundar, cinematography by Vishnu Prasad, and editing by Shyam Sasidharan. With medical thrillers becoming an increasingly explored genre space, Dose will likely depend heavily on atmosphere and tension to stand out.

Chand Mera Dil (Hindi) - May 22

Hindi cinema’s major release this week comes in the form of a romantic drama led by Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

Directed by Vivek Soni, who previously made Meenakshi Sundareshwar, the film marks the first on-screen pairing between Lakshya and Ananya. The project is backed by Dharma Productions and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke Desouza.