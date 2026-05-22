The Malayalam film ‘Drishyam 3,’ marking the much-awaited return of Georgekutty and his family to the big screen after a five-year gap, has opened to a strong response in theatres worldwide. The film has emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam box office openers in recent times, registering impressive collections across domestic and international markets.

According to industry tracking reports, 'Drishyam 3' earned an estimated Rs 43.37 crore worldwide on its opening day, reflecting the massive anticipation surrounding the franchise and the continued popularity of the character Georgekutty among audiences.

In the Indian market alone, the film grossed approximately Rs 18.37 crore, while the overseas market contributed an impressive Rs 30 crore, highlighting the strong support from Malayalam cinema audiences abroad, particularly in Gulf countries, North America, and Europe. The film’s domestic net collection on Day 1 stood at around Rs 15 crore, achieved through a massive release that featured 5,506 shows across the country.

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The film maintained its momentum on the second day as well, collecting nearly Rs 21 crore on Friday, indicating strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest. Released simultaneously in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, the movie performed well across several regional markets. However, the Malayalam version and the Kerala market remained the primary contributors to the film’s overall box office performance.

In Kerala, 'Drishyam 3' witnessed particularly strong occupancy rates. The film received around 1,070 shows across the state and recorded an average occupancy of nearly 67 per cent, underlining the excitement among local audiences for the return of the franchise.

The film also posted encouraging numbers in neighbouring states. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it collected approximately Rs 2.18 crore, while in Tamil Nadu, the film earned around Rs 1.30 crore. The dubbed and multilingual versions helped the film attract viewers beyond the traditional Malayalam-speaking audience, contributing significantly to its nationwide performance.

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Trade analysts note that a major share of the film’s exceptional opening-day collections came through advance bookings, which had opened to overwhelming demand days before the release. Several theatres reported packed houses and sold-out shows, especially in Kerala and overseas territories, reaffirming the franchise’s immense fan base and the audience’s eagerness to witness the continuation of Georgekutty’s story.

With strong opening figures, positive audience response, and sustained occupancy across regions, 'Drishyam 3' appears poised for a successful theatrical run in the coming days.