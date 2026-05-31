The beloved screen pairing of Jayaram and Urvashi is making a comeback with Parimala and Co, a Tamil crime-comedy directed by Pandiraaj. The makers on Saturday unveiled the film's trailer, offering audiences a glimpse into a story that blends murder, mystery and humour.

Set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, Parimala and Co appears to centre on the killing of a gangster and the police investigation that follows. While the premise leans into crime-thriller territory, the trailer suggests that Pandiraj has infused the narrative with his trademark comedic touch, creating an unusual mix of suspense and entertainment.

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One of the more intriguing aspects of the trailer is its reference to Papanasam, the Tamil adaptation of the Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam. The nod has sparked curiosity about how the celebrated thriller's legacy may tie into the film's narrative or humour.

For Malayali audiences, however, the biggest attraction is likely to be the reunion of Jayaram and Urvashi, whose on-screen chemistry made them one of the most popular pairings in South Indian cinema. Their return together has already generated interest among fans who remember their memorable collaborations from previous decades.

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Parimala and Co is Pandiraj's next directorial venture after Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen. The filmmaker, known for balancing family drama with commercial entertainment, appears to be venturing into a more overtly comic crime setup with his latest outing.

The film also boasts a sizeable ensemble cast featuring Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy Master, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Ananthika Sanilkumar and Santosh Shobhan in key roles.