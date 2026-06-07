For the people who gathered at the Paravur Municipal Town Hall to pay their respects, Salim Kumar was not merely a celebrated comedian but a man of strong convictions who forged personal connections with everyone he met.

Safiya and Iqbal, who have appeared in films such as 'Neru' and 'Garudan,' remembered Salim Kumar as a warm and approachable human being.

"We sell Qatar-based fragrances near the High Court premises. One day, he was there for a shoot and happened to notice us. I told him I wanted to share something funny with him, and he was completely game for it," Safiya recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with film personalities and politicians, ordinary people turned up to catch a final glimpse of an actor they had admired from afar but never met in person. Others were grieving someone they considered family.

"He was always accessible and would readily participate in our programmes whenever his schedule allowed. He hardly ever said no, even when he was unwell. That was one of his greatest qualities," recalled Viju.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, Salim Kumar was also a gifted orator who could make people laugh with his thought-provoking, candid observations.

"I attended several programmes at this very Town Hall where Salim Kumar was the chief guest. He could make you laugh even when he wasn't performing on screen," said Anil, a native of North Paravur.

Manju, who arrived from Edappally with her daughter early in the morning, said she wanted to pay her last respects to the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wanted to see him one last time. I know I will never get that chance again. He was one entertainer whose films we would always return to watch," she said.

Child actors Master Arun and Baby Angel, who had appeared in Salim Kumar's directorial debut 'Compartment,' paid their final tributes by placing a wreath. Actors Dileep and Nadirshah, close friends of Salim Kumar, were present at the Town Hall. Several members of the Malayalam film industry, including Jayaram, Baburaj, Edavela Babu, Harisree Ashokan, Tiny Tom, Navya Nair, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ponnamma Babu and Nandu, also paid homage to their colleague.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan offered his condolences and comforted the actor's family. Minister P C Vishnunath and Ramesh Pisharody MLA remained at the venue until the mortal remains were taken from the Town Hall at around 2 pm and later shifted to his residence in North Paravur.