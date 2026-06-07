Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, who passed away on Saturday night, seemed destined for the stage long before he found his footing in Malayalam cinema. During his college years, he won accolades through mimicry and theatre, steadily building a reputation as an entertainer who instinctively understood the art of making people laugh.

Like many comedians of his generation, Salim Kumar has often expressed disappointment with what he sees as the growing restrictions on humour in contemporary cinema. While that debate continues, there is little dispute about his stature as one of the most beloved comedians Malayalam cinema has produced. Alongside legends such as the late Innocent and veteran Jagathy Sreekumar, both of whom had established themselves much before Salim Kumar arrived on the scene, he carved out a distinct identity that was entirely his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite following in the footsteps of such towering performers, Salim Kumar emerged as one of the defining comic actors of the 2000s and beyond. His ability to leave a lasting impression, sometimes with just a handful of lines, often made his performances as memorable as, if not more memorable than, those of the film’s protagonists. His characters lingered in popular memory long after the credits rolled.

What made Salim Kumar stand out was his versatility. At a time when slapstick comedy was flourishing, particularly through actors such as Dileep, Salim Kumar never confined himself to physical humour alone. Instead, he possessed the rare ability to transform even the simplest dialogue into comedy gold. Through impeccable timing, distinctive delivery and expressive body language, he elevated ordinary lines into jokes that generations of Malayalis continue to quote and cherish.

ADVERTISEMENT

His facial expressions became one of his greatest strengths, while his dialogue delivery developed a unique identity of its own. Bringing a distinctly Kochi-Vypeen flavour to his performances, much like Innocent's unmistakable Thrissur-inflected style, Salim Kumar became synonymous with humour for an entire generation of moviegoers.

One of his most memorable performances came in ‘Chathikkatha Chanthu’, directed by Rafi-Mecartin, where he played the flamboyant Dance Master Vikram, who introduced himself as ‘Michael alias Jackson alias Vikram alias...’ Sporting bright red lipstick and a heavily powdered face in a parody of the pop icon, the character became instantly iconic. His hilarious defence of refusing to change his dance steps remains one of the film's standout moments: “You have been holding the same camera for years. Have you changed your camera? You have been shouting ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’ for years. Have you changed that? Then why should I change my dance step?” It was classic Salim Kumar, absurd, confident and irresistibly funny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equally unforgettable was his portrayal of Manavalan in ‘Pulival Kalyanam’. Clad in a bathrobe, pipe in hand and seated in his office with supreme confidence, the character delivered some of the most quoted lines in Malayalam cinema. Phrases such as ‘Angu Dufayil’ and ‘Njan bachelor aanu. Ente achanum bachelor ayirunnu. Muthachan chronic bachelor’ have become part of everyday Malayali parlance. While the dialogues were penned by Udaykrishna and Siby K. Thomas, it was Salim Kumar’s unique intonation, his emphasis on particular syllables and his wonderfully expressive reactions that elevated them into classics.

Throughout the 2000s, he became a regular presence in many Dileep-starrers, delivering memorable performances in films such as ‘Meesha Madhavan’, ‘Kalyanaraman’, ‘Pandippada’ and ‘Thilakkam’. Whether playing a loyal friend, a sarcastic sidekick or a lovable troublemaker, he consistently found ways to stand out.

What was particularly remarkable was that, even when cast in supporting roles, Salim Kumar rarely felt like a secondary presence. His characters often occupied a central space within the narrative, providing him with ample room to shine. His introduction of Mammootty’s characters in ‘Annan Thambi’ remains laugh-out-loud funny, while his performance as a canteen owner in the lesser-known ‘Speed Track’ showcased his ability to generate humour effortlessly from seemingly ordinary situations.

While he shown in comedy roles, he could equally tower over any other actor with his ability to play serious roles. The shift began in ‘Adaminte Makan Abu’ for which he won the Kerala State Film Award and this was followed by ‘Achanurangatha Veedu’and ‘Karutha Joothan’. His roles in films like ‘Queen’ won him audience praise.

Off-screen too, Salim Kumar was known for his wit and his ability to inject humour into conversations. In recent years, he has frequently voiced concerns about what he perceives as excessive political correctness and its impact on comedy in Malayalam cinema. Some of the jokes from his earlier films may not sit comfortably with contemporary audiences and could even attract criticism if released today.

However, beyond changing tastes and shifting cultural conversations, Salim Kumar's legacy endures because of his extraordinary comic instincts. With his distinctive dialogue delivery, unforgettable expressions and unmatched ability to transform the ordinary into the hilarious, he remains one of Malayalam cinema’s finest comedians and one of its most enduring entertainers.