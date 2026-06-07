Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, whose rolling eyes and deft vocal switches triggered sparkling laughter and stirring emotions with equal ease, passed away on Saturday night after developing health complications. He was 56. He had been hospitalised in Kochi following health issues.

According to hospital officials, he was admitted to the hospital at 2.30 am on Saturday with fever and shortness of breath, following which he suffered a cardiac arrest in the evening.

The actor's body will be kept at Paravur Town Hall on Sunday morning to allow the public to pay their last respects. It will then be taken to his residence around noon, where the funeral will be held on Sunday evening. He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and sons Chandu and Aaromal.

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Born in North Paravur in 1969, Salim Kumar built a career that few could have predicted when he began as a mimicry artist. By the time of his death, he had appeared in well over 300 films, leaving behind a body of work that ranged from broad comedy to emotionally layered character roles, while also earning recognition as a director and writer.

Long before he arrived in cinema, Salim Kumar was a familiar presence on stage. After completing his pre-degree studies at SNM College, Maliankara, he joined Maharaja's College with a clear ambition: to become a film actor. He saw college arts festivals and the friendships he forged in Ernakulam as a pathway into the industry.

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Though he had started performing mimicry during his school days, it was in college that he emerged as a serious performer, winning first prize at the MG University Youth Festival for three consecutive years. His association with mimicry troupes such as Cochin Kalabhavan and Sagar helped him establish himself on stage and eventually brought him closer to cinema.

His entry into films came at a pivotal moment in his personal life. Salim Kumar married Sunitha on September 14, 1996, in a love marriage. The very next morning, a car arrived outside a relative's house and took him to his first film shoot. That film was 'Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam', directed by Siddique Shameer. Actor and director Nadirshah had recommended him for the role.

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The breakthrough arrived with the blockbuster 'Thenkashipattanam' in 2000. What followed was a career built largely on comedy, though Salim Kumar consistently resisted being confined to a single image. While audiences embraced him for his comic timing and eccentric screen presence, filmmakers increasingly discovered an actor capable of much more.

The year 2003 proved particularly significant. In 'C.I.D. Moosa', he played a mental patient in a performance that became part of the film's enduring popularity. The same year saw him deliver memorable turns as Omanakkuttan in 'Thilakkam', Usman in 'Kilichundan Mampazham' alongside Mohanlal, and S.I. Gabbar Keshavan in Mammootty-starrer 'Pattalam'.

Yet for many viewers, no character became as closely associated with Salim Kumar as Manavalan in 'Pulival Kalyanam'. The role remains one of the defining performances of his career and is widely regarded by critics as among the finest comic characters he portrayed on screen.

His career, however, was not defined by comedy alone. Over time, Salim Kumar moved into more complex and emotionally demanding roles, a transition that culminated in some of the most acclaimed performances of his career. His portrayal in 'Adaminte Makan Abu' earned him both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2010, establishing him among the rare performers who successfully bridged popular comedy and serious cinema.

Recognition followed across multiple disciplines. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for 'Achanurangatha Veedu' in 2005, the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian for 'Ayalum Njanum Thammil' in 2013, and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story Writer for 'Karutha Joothan' in 2016. He also received the Kerala State Television Award for Best Actor in 2013.

Beyond acting, Salim Kumar explored filmmaking through projects such as 'Compartment', 'Karutha Joothan' and 'Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam', adding directing and writing to a career that had already traversed multiple creative paths.