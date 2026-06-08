For MLA and actor Ramesh Pisharody, Salim Kumar's greatest legacy extended far beyond the laughter he brought to millions of viewers. It was rooted in the qualities that defined him as a friend and as a human being.

Recalling a friendship that spanned nearly three decades, Pisharody described Salim Kumar as a man of strong character, loyalty and generosity.

"'Character' and 'behaviour' are two words that are often misunderstood," he said. "In Salimettan's case, his character is perfect. Opinions on behaviour can vary among many. But character is what matters. If that is good, one can become a good human being."

According to Pisharody, Salim Kumar was someone who never hesitated to stand up for his friends, even when they were not around.

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What stood out most, however, was the actor's refusal to indulge in gossip or speak ill of others.

"Salimettan would never speak ill of us or spread rumours when we weren't around. These are the most important qualities that define Salimettan," Pisharody said, adding that the actor was always content and rarely complained.

Their association dated back 27 years, to a period when Pisharody served as the manager of Stallions, the mimicry troupe founded by Salim Kumar. During those years, he frequently stayed at the actor's home in North Paravur, forging a friendship that would endure long after their professional association.

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The troupe's formation coincided with a significant turning point in Salim Kumar's career. Around the same time, 'Thenkasipattanam' was released, bringing the actor greater recognition and success.

Though Pisharody stayed with him for only three years, the warmth of their relationship continued over the decades.

One of the memories he cherished most was Salim Kumar's boundless curiosity and enthusiasm for new interests. Stallions, he noted, was never started with profit in mind. Instead, it reflected the actor's passion for pursuing things that fascinated him.

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Pisharody recalled how Salim Kumar would buy a Rajapalayam dog and bring it home in his car. Raising ornamental fish was another hobby he pursued with equal enthusiasm. His interest in the subject was so deep that he once sent his wife, Sunitha, to a university to learn more about fish farming.

"If he liked a subject, he would find time to study it in depth," Pisharody said. "Our common interests strengthened our friendship."

The actor's sense of humour, he added, remained intact even during difficult periods of his life.

Pisharody remembered receiving calls from filmmakers and others seeking the phone number of Salim Kumar's son, Chandu. He would jokingly tell Salim Kumar that he occasionally felt a little jealous about it.

Salim Kumar's response, he said, was immediate and playful.

"I feel the same way too," the actor replied with a laugh.

That ability to find humour in any situation remained one of his defining traits. In later years, as false reports about his death surfaced repeatedly during periods of illness, Salim Kumar responded in a manner that was uniquely his own.

"After falling ill, when false news of his death spread many times, only Salim Kumar could watch all that and burst out laughing," Pisharody said.