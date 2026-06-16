Filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan is set to team up with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier for his next feature, 'Odiyan: The Age of Illusion'. The project was officially announced on Wednesday, with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions backing the film.

The movie marks a significant milestone for Dharma Productions, as it will be the banner's first venture into Malayalam cinema. The film is being planned as a pan-Indian release and will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

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Announcing the project on social media, Karan Johar described the film as Dharma's first step into the Malayalam film industry. He also praised director Rahul Sadasivan for his distinctive style of storytelling, particularly his ability to draw from folklore and create atmospheric narratives. Johar expressed his excitement about collaborating once again with Prithviraj and bringing together a cast led by Prithviraj and Manju Warrier.

The announcement has generated considerable interest, particularly because it brings together three prominent names from Malayalam cinema. Rahul has emerged as one of the industry's most distinctive voices in recent years through films such as 'Bhoothakaalam' and 'Bramayugam', both of which earned acclaim for their unique blend of folklore, horror and psychological drama.

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While details about the plot remain under wraps, the title has already sparked curiosity among moviegoers. Given Rahul's track record of exploring myth, folklore and the supernatural, expectations are high for what 'Odiyan: The Age of Illusion' could bring to the screen.