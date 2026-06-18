Samantha Ruth Prabhu's meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has sparked discussion across South India's film and political circles. The actor met Vijay at the Chief Minister's Office in Chennai and later shared photographs from the visit along with a heartfelt note praising her former co-star's transition from cinema to public service.

In the post, Samantha said she had always believed Vijay was destined for something beyond the silver screen. Calling his political journey inspiring, she said it takes immense courage to step away from a field where one has already achieved extraordinary success and enter a completely different arena driven by the desire to make a difference.

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"When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM," Samantha wrote. "I've always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger."

She went on to reflect on the challenges of embracing a new purpose in life, saying that while many people are called to do more and contribute beyond themselves, very few actually answer that call. Samantha also expressed confidence in Vijay's leadership, saying she believes he will surprise even those who already support him, not because of the office he holds but because of the sincerity with which he approaches it.

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Wishing him strength, wisdom and courage, she concluded her note with a message to young people, encouraging them to believe that life can become far greater than the dreams they initially set out to pursue.

Vijay and Samantha remain one of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairings. The two actors shared screen space in blockbuster films such as 'Kaththi', 'Theri' and 'Mersal', and their friendship has long been well known in the industry. Their reunion after several years, this time in a political setting rather than on a film set, has generated considerable excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, Samantha is busy with the release preparations for her upcoming film 'Maa Inti Bangaram'.