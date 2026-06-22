After months of anticipation, the Yash-starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’, the first collaboration between the superstar and acclaimed director Geethu Mohandas, has finally secured its release date. Following multiple delays, the film is now scheduled to premiere on August 26.

Yash announced the news via his X handle on Sunday, sharing a poster that prominently displayed the new release date. The caption read: Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from August 26. Speculations began on social media last month claiming there were plans to reshoot several portions of the movie. However, sources close to the film debunked the rumours and maintained that the post-production delay was because the film had to be dubbed in several languages, including English.

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‘Toxic’ is billed as an action-thriller saga that unfolds in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s. It revolves around a man named Raya (Yash) who builds a dark, international crime empire through bloodshed, fear, and betrayal.

The film also marks Yash's screen return following his latest film ‘KGF’, which released in 2022. It will release in Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. It is produced by KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, among others.