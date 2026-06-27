Actor Mohanlal has paid an emotional tribute to veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj, who passed away following a heart attack at Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Saturday. He was 73.

Remembering Bhagyaraj as one of Tamil cinema's most original voices, Mohanlal said the veteran filmmaker's contributions had left a lasting impact on the industry.

"Today, Tamil cinema has lost one of its most original voices. Bhagyaraj sir was a rare talent. As a filmmaker, actor and storyteller, he shaped a generation of cinema with his humour, warmth and foresight. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Mohanlal wrote.

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Bhagyaraj was one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated writer-directors, earning the title 'Thiraikkathai Mannan' (King of Screenplays) for his distinctive storytelling and screenwriting. During a career spanning five decades, he directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75.

Born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, he began his career as an assistant to filmmaker Bharathiraja before making his directorial debut with 'Suvarilladha Chiththirangal' in 1979. He went on to deliver several acclaimed films, including 'Andha 7 Naatkal', 'Mundhanai Mudichu', 'Chinna Veedu' and 'Enga Chinna Rasa', establishing himself as one of the industry's most influential filmmakers.

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Bhagyaraj's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the film fraternity, with colleagues and fans remembering his immense contribution to Tamil cinema.