After two postponed release dates, Joju George's 'Varavu' is finally set to hit theatres on July 16, with the makers officially locking in the new release date. The film was initially slated to arrive on May 1, before being pushed to June 12, and has now secured its theatrical release.

Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by AK Sajan, Varavu marks another collaboration between the filmmaker and screenwriter, who have previously teamed up for films including Chinthamani Kolacase, Red Chillies and Dhrona 2010.

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Set against the backdrop of Kerala's high ranges, the film revolves around Polachan, better known as Poly (Joju George), a wealthy planter who returns to his hometown after serving a prison sentence. His homecoming reignites old feuds and forces him to confront unresolved conflicts from his past.

Alongside Joju George, the film features an ensemble cast including Vani Viswanath, Murali Gopy, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Vincy Aloshious, Sukanya, Baburaj, Deepak Parambol, Azees Nedumangad, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Bobby Kurian, and several others.