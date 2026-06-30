The trailer of 'Gatta Kusthi 2,' starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, has been released. The trailer and audio launch of the Chella Ayyavu-directed sports drama were held recently, with the film set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3. E4 Entertainment is distributing the movie across Kerala.

Produced by Vels Film International in association with Vishnu Vishal Studios, 'Gatta Kusthi 2' continues the story of the blockbuster first installment. Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprise their roles as Veera and Keerthi, while a child actor joins the cast as their daughter. The trailer promises a wholesome entertainer, blending sports, action, comedy, and heartfelt family emotions.

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Adding to the excitement, all the songs from the film have already emerged as chartbusters. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Ramya Krishnan, Moksha, Karunas, Kali Venkat, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Munishkanth, and Sara.

'Gatta Kusthi 2' is produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh and actor Vishnu Vishal, with Shubra, Aryan Ramesh, and Ishan Saxena serving as co-producers. The film's cinematography is handled by K.M. Bhaskaran, while the music is composed by Shaun Roldan. Bharat Vikraman is the editor, Jayachandran is the art director, and Ruchi Munoth has designed the costumes. Sajid Ali has written the subtitles, and Viyaki is the publicity designer. Marketing and promotions are managed by Sidharth Sreenivas. B. Jai Ganesh and A.R. Chandramohan serve as production executives, Seetharam is the executive producer, Sravanti Sainath is the creative producer, and Sabari is the film's PRO.