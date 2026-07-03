The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards are likely to be announced today, with Malayalam cinema entering the race on the back of another remarkable year. Following a strong showing at the previous edition of the awards, expectations are high that the industry could once again emerge as one of the biggest winners.

An 11-member jury, chaired by filmmaker Jayaraj, has completed the selection process for films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification in 2024. Jayaraj, who had previously served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012, is leading the panel that will decide this year's winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Malayalam films believed to be in strong contention are Rahul Sadasivan's 'Bramayugam', Chidambaram's 'Manjummel Boys' and Dinjith Ayyathan's 'Kishkindha Kaandam', three films that not only found critical acclaim but also left a lasting impact on audiences.

Much of the spotlight is on megastar Mammootty, whose haunting performance in 'Bramayugam' has made him one of the strongest contenders for the Best Actor award. Mammootty had won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for the role last year, and many fans are hopeful that the performance will now earn him national recognition as well.

Also Read A neatly crafted survival thriller | Manjummel Boys review

ADVERTISEMENT

In 'Bramayugam', Mammootty transforms into Kodumon Potti, an ageing tantric whose frail appearance conceals immense supernatural power. Shot entirely in black and white, the psychological horror film stood out for its striking visual language, immersive atmosphere and tense storytelling, quickly becoming one of the most acclaimed Malayalam films of the year.

'Manjummel Boys' has also emerged as a formidable contender after dominating the Kerala State Film Awards. Directed by Chidambaram, the survival drama won Best Film, while the filmmaker took home honours for Best Director and Best Screenplay. The blockbuster also claimed several technical awards, including Best Cinematography for Shyju Khalid, Best Sound Design and Best Art Direction for Ajayan Chalissery, cementing its reputation as one of Malayalam cinema's defining films of recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Dinjith Ayyathan's 'Kishkindha Kaandam' has steadily built a reputation as one of the finest Malayalam films of 2024. The mystery drama received widespread praise from both critics and audiences, making it another strong contender in the awards race.

Malayalam cinema heads into this year's ceremony with momentum on its side after an impressive performance at the previous National Film Awards. Veteran actor Vijayaraghavan won Best Supporting Actor for 'Pookkaalam', while Urvashi received the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Ullozhukku'.

The industry picked up five National Awards in total. Production designer Mohandas was honoured for his work on Jude Anthany Joseph's '2018', while editor Mithun Murali won Best Editing. 'Ullozhukku' was also named Best Malayalam Film.

With a critically acclaimed slate, acclaimed performances and several films that have already proved themselves at the state awards, Malayalam cinema once again finds itself in the national spotlight. As the winners are set to be revealed later today, all eyes will be on whether the industry can build on last year's success and add another memorable chapter to its National Film Awards journey.