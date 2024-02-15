'Bramayugam': Mammootty's tour de force anchors this gripping monochrome horror | Movie Review

Mammootty has once again reinvented himself in Rahul Sadasivan's 'Bramayugam'. No accolades can adequately capture the megastar's dedication to pushing his boundaries and embracing excellent roles.

Mammootty takes on the role of Kodumon Potti, a weathered tantrik whose age masks the potent magic simmering within.

Filmed entirely in black and white, the movie creates a suspenseful atmosphere with shadows dancing in every frame.

The haunting beauty of the monochrome format amplifies the shadows, playing tricks on your mind as something unseen seems to writhe in every corner. The tension crackles, drawing you deeper into the story, refusing to let your eyes stray even for a fleeting moment. You'll find yourself glued to the screen, waiting for the next twist or turn, unsure of what's coming next. The film seamlessly merges horror, thriller, and folktale elements, with horror subtly woven into the shadows and sounds. Rather than relying on jump scares, the movie crafts a claustrophobic atmosphere, gradually building a sense of terror.

Arjun Ashokan plays a 'paanan' who, seeking safety, stumbles upon a Mana (traditional Brahmin household) where he meets Kodumon Potti and his house help, played by Sidharth Bharathan. As the story progresses, Arjun's character realizes that the situation is far from ordinary, leading to unexpected twists.

For those familiar with the movie 'Kumari', starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, the ambience of 'Bramayugam' may feel similar, despite entirely different plots. 'Bramayugam' follows a typical storyline reminiscent of old folktales, evoking a sense of curiosity and wonder. In the first half, the mysterious events inside the Mana keep audiences guessing, while the second half reveals the true mystery of the story.

However, the issue arises with the movie's ending, which seems somewhat clichéd and predictable. Towards the end, it seems like a struggle to neatly tie up loose ends, leaving a bit of dissatisfaction.

The Mana adds another layer of intrigue to the movie. Unlike what one might envision, it's overrun with wild grass and appears neglected. Exploring this aspect further could have enhanced the mystery, but unfortunately, it feels somewhat overlooked in the film.

Performance-wise, Mammootty dominates the screen, injecting the story with his trademark intensity and depth. His ability to effortlessly navigate characters with negative shades shines once again, making him the movie's undeniable driving force. Arjun Ashokan's performance hits you right in the feels – his helplessness and fear are palpable. Sidharth Bharathan, in contrast, exudes composure and delivers an equally impressive performance.

Director Rahul Sadasivan deserves credit for eliciting such powerful performances, allowing each actor to fully realize their potential. The background score is also undeniably effective.

Some loose ends and unanswered questions, especially surrounding Amalda Liz's character, might leave viewers feeling slightly frustrated. Nonetheless, for enthusiasts of thrilling stories with a touch of horror and folklore, this movie is an absolute must-see.