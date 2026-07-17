Filming has officially wrapped on 'Suriya 47', the much-anticipated collaboration between Tamil superstar Suriya and filmmaker Jithu Madhavan. The project marks the Malayalam director's first foray into Tamil cinema following the success of his acclaimed films 'Romancham' and 'Aavesham'.

Produced by actor Jyotika under the Zhagaram Studios banner, the film brings together a cast that spans industries. Alongside Suriya, Malayalam actors Nazriya Nazim and Naslen play key roles, with the latter set to appear in a pivotal character. The film was launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai towards the end of last year, and parts of the shoot were also held in Kerala.

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Billed as a big-budget commercial entertainer, 'Suriya 47' has been one of the most closely watched projects in Suriya's upcoming slate. The combination of the actor with Jithu Madhavan, whose distinctive filmmaking style has earned him a loyal following, has only added to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Another major draw is the music by Sushin Shyam, who makes his Tamil debut as a composer with the project after delivering acclaimed soundtracks in Malayalam cinema.

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The cast also includes John Vijay and Anand Raj. While the makers are yet to reveal the film's official title, first-look poster or further details about the supporting cast and technical crew, fans are eagerly awaiting the next round of updates now that production has come to an end.