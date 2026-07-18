Mohanlal delighted fans by sharing a picture with Fahadh Faasil from his ongoing trip to the US, where the two actors watched the Argentina vs England World Cup match together in Dallas.

In the photo, Fahadh sports a white cowboy hat and stylish sunglasses as he poses alongside Mohanlal. The actor had joined Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra, and their group for the high-profile fixture, with the picture quickly finding its way to Mohanlal's social media page.

The actor captioned the post, "Hats off to good company," a playful nod to both their cowboy hats and the company they shared. The post drew plenty of attention, but it was one comment that quickly became the highlight. "When Eda Mone meets Entha Mone," read the witty quip, referencing Fahadh's popular 'Rangannan' character. The comment struck a chord with fans and soon became one of the most talked-about reactions to the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after Mohanlal's post, Antony Perumbavoor also shared glimpses from the outing, including a group photograph featuring Mohanlal, Suchitra Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor and Shanthi Antony, all sporting cowboy hats.

Mohanlal's trip to the US to catch the World Cup action live has been closely followed by fans, with pictures of the actor at the Dallas stadium going viral. Many are now hoping to spot him in the stands again for the tournament final.