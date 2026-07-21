The sets of 'Om: Chapter 1' turned into a celebration recently as four members of the film's cast and crew were honoured at the National Film Awards for their work in different films. Veteran actor Mammootty, actor-producer Dhanush, director Rajkumar Periasamy, and editor R Kalaivanan marked the occasion together on the sets of ‘Om’, making for a rare and memorable moment. Production house Mammootty Kampany shared photographs of the quartet cutting a massive celebratory cake on its official social media handles.

Mammootty won his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed performance in the horror thriller ‘Bramayugam’. Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for the blockbuster ‘Amaran’, while Dhanush received the Special Jury Award for ‘Raayan’. ‘Amaran’ also fetched R Kalaivanan the Best Editing award. The four National Award winners are currently collaborating on ‘Om: Chapter 1, making the celebration all the more special.

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Sharing the photographs, Mammootty Kampany wrote, "A small celebration of our National Award wins with Dhanush, Rajkumar Periasamy and R. Kalaivanan on the set of OM. Grateful for all the love and wishes." ‘Om: Chapter 1’ marks Rajkumar Periasamy's next directorial venture after the blockbuster ‘Amaran’. Produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films in association with RTake Studios, the pan-Indian film is slated for a worldwide release on October 16, 2026.

The film stars Mammootty, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in key roles. The title teaser, released earlier, has generated curiosity with the tagline 'Udhiram: The Blood Wood', while hinting at a high-octane commercial entertainer.

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The project is significant for several reasons. It marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema nearly eight years after the critically acclaimed *Peranbu*. It also reunites Dhanush and Sai Pallavi after the blockbuster ‘Maari 2’.

The music is composed by Sai Abhyankar, who is scoring his first film headlined by Dhanush. Veteran Malayalam actor Indrans also plays a prominent role, while Rajkumar Periasamy has revealed that Mammootty's character is named ‘Karthikeyan’.

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Besides Tamil, ‘Om: Chapter 1’ will also be released in Telugu and Hindi. The film is produced by Sradha Agarwal, Dhanush and Asmat Jagmag, with Vishu Ramasamy serving as creative producer. Shreyas Sreenivasan and Sandesh Agarwal are the co-producers, while Ezhil Arasan handles the cinematography.