Looking for something new to stream this week? The latest OTT releases include stories that span history, romance, comedy and drama, with titles arriving on Netflix, SonyLIV and JioHotstar over the next few days.

Pallichattambi (Malayalam)

Set in the hill village of Kaaniyar during the late 1950s, against the backdrop of the first Communist government led by EMS Namboodiripad, the film follows 'Pallichattambi', a feared church strongman haunted by his past. As political tensions escalate, he trains a group of village youngsters to take on the Communists, setting the stage for a conflict where ideology, faith and personal loyalties collide.

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Tovino leads the cast as Pallichattambi, with Kayadu Lohar playing the female lead. The ensemble also includes Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique and Baburaj in pivotal roles, while Prithviraj Sukumaran makes a special cameo appearance.

Streaming on SonyLIV from July 24.

72 Hours (English)

Kevin Hart stars as Joe, a marketing professional whose carefully planned life takes an unexpected detour after he gets caught up in the wild plans of a group of younger partygoers. Hoping to bridge the generational gap, Joe leaves his comfort zone behind and joins the group in Miami, where a weekend meant for celebration quickly turns into a chaotic and unforgettable experience.

Streaming on Netflix from July 24.

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Musafir Cafe (Hindi)

Helmed by Ruchir Arun and penned by Sharanya Rajgopal, the series centres on Chander, Sudha and Preeti, three individuals whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. As their relationships evolve, the story explores the complexities of love, companionship and the choices that shape them.

Streaming on Netflix from July 24.

Chinna Chinna Aasai (Malayalam/Tamil)

After its theatrical run, 'Chinna Chinna Aasai' is now set for its OTT release. Starring Indrans and Madhoo, the film was appreciated for its simple storytelling and the performances of its lead actors. It follows Leela (Madhoo), a Tamil woman who gets separated from her tour group during a trip to Varanasi and meets Madhavan Mash (Indrans), leading to an unexpected friendship.

Streaming on JioHotstar from July 28.