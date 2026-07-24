As student-led protests demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET question paper leak gain momentum across the country, solidarity gatherings in Kerala saw more than just students and activists. Actors, filmmakers, writers and other public figures from the Malayalam film industry also turned up, lending their voices to a movement that has sparked one of the industry's most visible responses to a public issue in recent years.

What began as protests over alleged irregularities in one of India's most competitive entrance examinations has also become a reflection of changing expectations from public figures. Artists, once expected to remain distant from political debates, now find themselves under increasing pressure to respond to issues that extend beyond cinema. For many in Malayalam cinema, the student movement became one such moment.

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Among the earliest to publicly express solidarity were Vismaya Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas, whose statements were followed by actors including Priya Varrier, Gouri Kishan and Mathew Thomas, who attended solidarity gatherings in Kerala. Filmmakers and actors such as Aashiq Abu, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal, Joju George and Kunchacko Boban also voiced support for the students, even as some, including Tovino and Vismaya, faced criticism online for taking a political stand.

For screenwriter and Women in Cinema Collective member Deedi Dhamodharan, the response marks an encouraging shift within the industry.



"It's definitely a positive change to see so many young artists and others speaking up. Artists also have a social responsibility, and the response from many of them has been encouraging," she said.

Dhamodharan believes the willingness of younger artists to engage with public issues signals an evolving culture within Malayalam cinema, even if that change has come gradually.

"There are people inside our industry who never responded to the Hema Committee Report. But it's better late than never. It's good that finally they are responding," she added.

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The conversation surrounding the protests, however, has not been limited to those who chose to speak. Across social media, many questioned the silence of senior actors, arguing that public influence comes with a responsibility to engage with issues affecting young people.

The scrutiny continued until veteran actor Mammootty shared a message supporting the students on Thursday. "The youth are the true treasure of our nation. Listen to their voices. Protect them. Empower them," he wrote, a statement that was welcomed by many who had been waiting for more established voices to join the conversation.

Actor Ansiba Hassan, one of the first Malayalam actors to publicly express solidarity, believes the issue extends far beyond celebrity activism.

"Students are the future of this country, and denying them their basic rights is unacceptable. The authorities have a responsibility to ensure they can exercise their fundamental rights, and failing to do so is a violation of the Constitution," she said.

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She said the controversy had overshadowed the months of hard work put in by thousands of students preparing for the examination, while also highlighting the immense academic pressure many young aspirants face.

"Students work incredibly hard for these examinations. Some have even lost their lives under the immense pressure, and that should never happen," she said.

For Ansiba, ensuring transparency in examinations is not merely an administrative issue but one that directly affects society.

"We come across doctors who may not be competent in their profession. That is why examinations must be conducted fairly and transparently. This is a matter of life and death," she added.

Director Krishand, who has also expressed solidarity with the students, believes the movement is fundamentally about demanding transparency and accountability rather than making a political statement.

"There have been many issues in the past where very few people spoke up. We are raising our voices because the system needs to be transparent. When that transparency is missing, it is important to question it. That's why supporting the student protests matters," he said.

At the same time, he believes the question of silence is more nuanced than it appears.

"Everyone, especially those in creative fields, faces different kinds of pressures. Some may not be aware of what's happening around them, while others may not be sensitised to these issues. Take the ASHA workers' strike, for example. It went on for months, but hardly anyone spoke about it. There are so many issues like that which don't receive the same kind of public attention," he said.

Actor Mathew Thomas, speaking at a solidarity gathering near High Court Junction in Kochi, said he felt compelled to attend because the issue was too significant to ignore. His participation was part of a broader wave of support from younger members of the Malayalam film industry, many of whom have publicly backed the student movement.