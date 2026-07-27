Actor Dhanush has responded to the backlash surrounding his National Award win, saying that while he personally felt other films deserved the Best Tamil Film honour, he also understands that awards do not always recognise the most deserving films or performances.

Speaking at the inauguration of a blood donation camp in Chennai, Dhanush admitted that he believed several films released last year were better than ‘Raayan’ and ‘Captain Miller’. "I completely understand and respect the emotions of the fans who supported those films," he said, referring to criticism over the jury’s failure to honour films like ‘Meizhayagan’ and ‘Maharaja’, which were more deserving of the awards this year.

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The actor also reflected on his own career, recalling that many of his acclaimed performances had gone unrewarded despite widespread expectations. "When ‘Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam’ was released, everyone believed I would win an award for that performance. I was young and I shared the same hope, but it didn't happen," he said, as quoted by The Times of India.

He added that he had similar expectations for films such as ‘Pudhupettai’, ‘Mayakkam Enna’, ‘Vada Chennai’ and ‘Karnan’, but none of them earned him a National Award. "Some things fall into place on their own, no matter how hard you try. That's exactly how it happened for me," he said.

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Meanwhile, Dhanush's appeal to his fans to focus on charity and welfare activities instead of organising regular fan meet-ups and film promotions has fuelled speculation about his possible entry into politics.