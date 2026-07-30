Rocking Star Yash has heightened anticipation for his upcoming action entertainer Toxic, describing it as a ‘wild’ and ‘unapologetic’ cinematic experience that will leave audiences stunned.

Speaking about the film at San Diego Comic-Con, Yash said that while ‘Toxic’ promises larger-than-life action, its heart lies in the emotions that drive the story. “It’s like a roller-coaster ride, it’s wild and unapologetic. But at the same time, it’s very deep as well. It may come across as something larger than life, but deep inside, it’s a deep and emotional film. Anybody who walks into theatres will get their mind blown while walking out. They’re going to go, ‘What the hell was that?," the actor told the media.

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The actor also expressed his love for action films and praised Hollywood action choreographer J J Perry for bringing world-class action to the project. The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Co-written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, underscoring its global ambitions. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.