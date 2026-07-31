A fresh lineup of films has arrived on OTT platforms this week. From Malayalam and Tamil releases to Telugu and English titles, here's what you can stream right now.

Balan: The Boy (Malayalam)

After a successful theatrical run, Malayalam psychological thriller ‘Balan: The Boy’ is all set for its OTT premiere. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film is written by acclaimed filmmaker Jithu Madhavan. It follows the haunting journey of a teenage boy searching for his missing mother, weaving together psychological tension, mystery and emotion. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Tovino Thomas, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Jean Paul Lal, Gireesh AD, Farsana Palathinkal and Anand Ekarshi, each delivering performances that drive the narrative forward.

Streaming on ZEE5 from July 31.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 (English)

Set years after the original, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' revisits the world of high fashion as Miranda Priestly navigates a publishing industry transformed by the digital age. Andy Sachs, now an established journalist, finds her path crossing with her formidable former boss once again.

Streaming on JioHotstar from July 29.

Rao Bahadur (Telugu)

Headlined by Satyadev, 'Rao Bahadur' is a period psychological drama that follows Bhuvanam Ramappa Rao Bahadur, an ageing aristocrat tormented by doubts over his late younger son Kusumappa's parentage. Unable to make peace with his son's death, he sets out to uncover the truth, a journey that gradually brings long-hidden family secrets to the surface.

Streaming on Netflix from July 31.

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Gatta Kusthi 2 (Tamil)

The sequel follows Veera and Keerthi as they navigate the ups and downs of married life while juggling family expectations and the wrestling arena. With its mix of laughs, emotion and action, 'Gatta Kusthi 2' promises another wholesome outing.

Streaming on Netflix from July 31.