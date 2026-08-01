The Onam release window is once again shaping up to be one of the biggest box office battlegrounds for Malayalam cinema. This year's festive season brings together an exciting mix of thrillers, action dramas, romances and family entertainers, with filmmakers hoping to capitalise on one of the industry's most important release periods. Here's a look at some of the major Malayalam films set to hit theatres this Onam.

Thudakkam (August 7)

Jude Anthany Joseph's 'Thudakkam' marks the much-anticipated acting debut of Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of Mohanlal. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the thriller is scripted by Jude Anthany Joseph, Akhil Krishna and Linish Nellikkal. While the makers have kept the plot tightly under wraps, the film stars Ashish Joe Antony, Ganesh Kumar, Sai Kumar, Jaffar Idukki and Boby Kurian in key roles. Mohanlal is also expected to make a special appearance.

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Khalifa (August 20)

Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V Abraham, 'Khalifa' stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Aamir Ali, the heir to a powerful gold-smuggling empire. As rival factions battle for control, Aamir finds himself caught in a violent struggle driven by power, revenge and family legacy. Touted as the first instalment of a two-part saga, the action thriller also features Mohanlal in a pivotal cameo.

I'm Game (August 20)

Dulquer Salmaan headlines Nahas Hidhayath's 'I'm Game', an action thriller centred on Dan John, a fearless gambler whose appetite for risk draws him into a dangerous criminal underworld. As the stakes continue to rise, he must navigate betrayal, revenge and life-threatening challenges in a game where every decision comes at a price.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (August 21)

After winning audiences over with slice-of-life entertainers, director Girish A D returns with 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', a romantic comedy set in a close-knit Catholic neighbourhood. The film follows Ashley, whose return from abroad stirs memories of her first love, Justin, after a wedding in the neighbouring house. Blending romance, humour and family relationships, the film explores themes of first love, nostalgia and second chances.