Looking for something new to watch this week? From Malayalam and Hindi films to Telugu dramas and English-language thrillers, OTT platforms have a fresh mix of releases lined up. Here are the titles arriving on streaming services this week.

The Last House (English)

A family of four finds themselves facing a terrifying mystery when they wake up to realise they are unable to leave their own house. As their supplies begin to run out and the possibility of escape seems increasingly distant, tensions within the family rise. To survive, they must uncover the dark secret behind their confinement before fear and desperation turn them against each other.

Streaming on Netflix from August 7.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga (Hindi)

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' centres on a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while attempting to make his way to Pakistan. As his condition deteriorates, his grandson tries to make sense of the fragmented memories that emerge from his life before Partition. The film explores the emotional scars left by the division of the subcontinent, focusing on the memories, relationships and unresolved pain that continue to shape lives decades after the borders were established.

Streaming on Netflix from August 7.

Uyir (Malayalam)

Inspired by real-life incidents from the career of a police officer, 'Uyir' follows probationary sub-inspector Ajeeb Rahman, played by Roshan Mathew, who is posted at the Dharmadam Police Station in Kannur. His first major assignment begins with the discovery of the decomposed body of an unidentified woman inside an abandoned well. What initially appears to be a routine investigation gradually unfolds into a complex case, taking the young officer down an unexpected path.

Streaming on JioHotstar from August 4.

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Operation Safed Sagar (Hindi)

Set during the 1999 Kargil conflict, the military drama revisits a crucial chapter in the Indian Air Force’s wartime history. The series centres on the Golden Arrows Squadron and its high-risk operations to provide air support to Indian forces as they fought to recapture key positions in the mountains.

Streaming on Netflix from August 7.

Lenin (Telugu)

Lenin (Akhil Akkineni) has deep roots in Sriramapuram, despite growing up as an orphan. Raised by one of the village’s most influential women alongside her son, he eventually leaves, only to return years later to a community still controlled by the same entrenched forces. Set over three decades and drawing on the rivalries and moral conflicts of the Mahabharata, the Telugu action drama follows Lenin as he takes on the village’s powerful figures and seeks to right the wrongs that have shaped his past.

Streaming on ZEE5 from August 7.