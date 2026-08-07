Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has withdrawn her divorce petition, telling the Chengalpattu Family Court that she no longer wishes to pursue the case.

Sangeetha appeared before the court through video conference and communicated her decision. She had filed the divorce petition in February, reportedly citing allegations of Vijay’s alleged relationship with another actress among the reasons for seeking separation.

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The development comes amid reports that the couple’s differences had been resolved following intervention from Vijay’s family. There had also been reports of attempts to settle the matter outside court, including claims that Vijay was willing to provide ₹240 crore as alimony for Sangeetha and their children.

In her petition, Sangeetha had alleged that Vijay had been in an extramarital relationship with an actress since 2021. She claimed that she had objected to the relationship and that Vijay had assured her that he would end it, but allegedly failed to do so. She said the situation had caused her considerable emotional distress.

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Sangeetha had also claimed that the couple had been living separately for more than five years. According to her petition, Vijay travelled abroad with the actress and photographs of them together appearing on social media had caused embarrassment to her and their children.

Vijay and Sangeetha married in 1999 and have two children.