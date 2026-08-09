Nayanthara is rarely seen at film promotional events, so her presence at the trailer launch of 'Toxic' came as a surprise to many. The actor, who admitted on stage that she usually stays away from such events and isn't particularly comfortable with public speaking, had a simple explanation for making an exception this time: Yash called her.

Nayanthara also used the occasion to speak at length about director Geetu Mohandas, revealing that she had initially turned down 'Toxic' when the filmmaker approached her.

According to Nayanthara, Geetu persisted and asked her a series of questions before convincing her to at least listen to the story. After hearing the script, she decided to come on board.

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Nayanthara and Geetu share an association that goes back nearly two decades, having acted together in a film years ago. Recalling their relationship, Nayanthara praised Geetu for the care she has always shown towards actors, both on and off the set. She said Geetu has consistently made herself available to actors whenever they needed her and has treated them with affection and attention.

The actor also spoke about the difficulties Geetu faced while making 'Toxic'. Despite going through challenging periods during the shoot, Geetu continued to give the film her best, Nayanthara said. Even when she was struggling, she would reassure those around her that she was fine, smile and continue to extend her warmth to the team.

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Nayanthara's explanation for attending the trailer launch, however, became one of the talking points from the event. Asked why she had made an exception to her usual decision to stay away from promotions, she said Yash's phone call was enough to convince her to come. Her remark quickly caught the attention of fans on social media.

Meanwhile, the trailer presents 'Toxic' as a large-scale gangster drama centred on power, betrayal, love and redemption. Headlined by Yash, the film promises high-octane action alongside a more emotional storyline.

A key relationship in the film appears to be that between Raya and his son, Ticket, which forms the emotional core of the gangster world depicted in the trailer. The promo also offers glimpses of the film's expansive setting, intense action sequences and a group of characters caught in complicated relationships.

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'Toxic' also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.