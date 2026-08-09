Vismaya's debut film 'Thudakkam' has achieved the biggest female-led opening day gross for a Malayalam movie, earning ₹6.86 crore worldwide, surpassing 'Lokah'.

Vismaya's debut film 'Thudakkam' has achieved the biggest female-led opening day gross for a Malayalam movie, earning ₹6.86 crore worldwide, surpassing 'Lokah'.

Vismaya's debut film 'Thudakkam' has achieved the biggest female-led opening day gross for a Malayalam movie, earning ₹6.86 crore worldwide, surpassing 'Lokah'.

Vismaya Mohanlal's big-screen debut has made a strong start at the box office. Jude Anthany Joseph's 'Thudakkam' has reportedly emerged as the biggest female-led opening day grosser for a Malayalam film, edging past Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra'.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, 'Thudakkam' collected ₹2.55 crore net in India on its opening day from 1,102 shows. The film's India gross stood at ₹2.96 crore, while its overseas gross added another ₹3.90 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This took the film's estimated worldwide gross to ₹6.86 crore on Day 1, putting it ahead of 'Lokah', which had recorded a worldwide opening gross of ₹6.63 crore.
'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra', starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, had collected ₹2.70 crore net in India on its first day from 1,360 shows. Its India gross stood at ₹3.13 crore, while the film earned ₹3.50 crore from overseas markets.

While 'Lokah' had a higher India net and gross on Day 1, 'Thudakkam' gained the edge through its overseas performance, resulting in the higher worldwide opening figure.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

The opening comes after considerable anticipation surrounding Vismaya's debut. The actor, daughter of Mohanlal, steps into the lead with a thriller that places her character in a high-pressure situation where instinct, courage and determination become crucial to survival.
Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 'Thudakkam' follows a youngster played by Vismaya who finds herself forced to summon considerable bravado in a fight-or-flight situation. Set against a tense backdrop, the film explores hope, resilience and the choices that can alter the course of a person's life.

The film also features Aashish Joe Antony, along with Mohanlal, Sai Kumar, Bobby Kurian, Manoj K Jayan, Ganesh Kumar, Aswin, Essa, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup and Jaffar Idukki.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

TAGS

Add as a preferred source on Google