Nahas Hidhayath’s upcoming film 'I'm Game,' starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, will no longer release during the Onam season. The makers have postponed the film’s release from August 20 to September 3.

Dulquer announced the new release date on Instagram, saying the delay will help the team give the film a wider release and a better experience for audiences. He also assured fans that the extra wait would allow the film to reach more viewers across different markets.

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“The game gets bigger and the release gets wider,” Dulquer said while sharing the update. 'I'm Game' will now hit theatres worldwide on September 3 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The film is set for a simultaneous release in all five languages, taking it beyond the Malayalam-speaking audience and to theatres across India and overseas.

The makers said the decision was made to give the film a bigger release and the reach it deserves. The wider release is also expected to help audiences in different regions watch the film in theatres. The postponement means 'Im Game' will miss the much-awaited Onam release window, which was expected to give the Dulquer-starrer a strong opening at the box office. However, the team appears to have chosen a wider release over an earlier one.

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Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who previously helmed the popular road movie RDX, 'I'm Game' has already created interest with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. With its release now planned across five languages worldwide, expectations are high for the film. The wait is a little longer, but the makers promise that the game will be bigger when Im Game arrives in theatres on September 3.