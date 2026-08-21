For those who missed some of these films in theatres and have been eagerly waiting to watch them from home, here’s a look at some of the notable titles arriving on streaming platforms this week.

‘Aroopi’

Directed by Abhilash Warrier, ‘Aroopi’ is a supernatural horror thriller set against the mysterious Aryanattu estate, where an ancient curse, a vengeful Yakshini and a family’s dark secrets intertwine. The film stars Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Sakshi Badala, Joy Mathew and Sindhu Varma.

Streaming on ManoramaMAX from August 21.

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‘Amoeba’

Manoj Kana’s ‘Amoeba’, which begins streaming on August 22, is based on the Endosulfan tragedy in Kasaragod. The film explores the lives and struggles of people living in its aftermath, with a focus on the emotional and social impact of the tragedy. Anumol, Aneesh G. Menon, Athmiya Rajan, Indrans and Anoop Chandran headline the cast. The film is noted for its sensitive storytelling and strong performances.

Streaming on ManoramaMAX from August 22.

‘I, Nobody’

Directed by Nissam Basheer and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘I, Nobody’ follows a couple whose differences take a dramatic turn when they find themselves caught in the middle of a bank heist. The film also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sanju Sivaram and Hakim Shajahan in prominent roles.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 25.

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‘Jananayakan’

The Tamil film ‘Jananayagan’, featuring Vijay and Mamitha Baiju in prominent roles, is among the most awaited OTT releases. The film marks Vijay’s final acting venture before his political career takes centre stage. Vijay and Mamitha Baiju play a foster parent-child duo in the film, which promises action and an engaging storyline.

Streaming on JioHotstar from August 25.