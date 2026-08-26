Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’, starring Yash, hit theatres worldwide on Wednesday, but the film has received mixed to negative reactions from viewers. While Yash’s screen presence and the film’s visuals have been praised, several viewers have criticised the screenplay, pacing, lengthy runtime and violence.

The film marks Yash’s first theatrical release since ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and had been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Made on a reported budget of around ₹500 crore, ‘Toxic’ follows a gangster’s rise in Goa against the backdrop of the 1950s to 1970s, when Portuguese rule was beginning to weaken.

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Early reactions to the film have been particularly critical of its writing. One viewer praised Yash’s performance in the dual role but said the film’s visual spectacle failed to compensate for its screenplay.

‘Just watched #ToxicTheMovie. Let me start by saying Yash is absolutely phenomenal. His screen presence, style, and charm in a dual role completely carry the film. He looks incredible on screen, pure cinematic magnetism.

#Toxic Very Messy 1st Half!



Apart from the technical quality, this one is all over the place so far. Heavy KGF hangover with a very clumsy and tiring screenplay. Even the action feels artificial with excessive mocobot usage, while the BGM is also a major letdown. Only the… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 25, 2026

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BUT… that’s where the praise ends. The reality is the film suffers from a massive #KGF hangover. It’s visually grand but completely relies on style over substance. The screenplay is exhausting, the plot barely moves and despite the endless slow-mo action sequences, there’s zero emotional connect. A major letdown on the story front.’

The film’s nearly three-hour runtime has also drawn criticism from viewers. One user wrote, ‘By the time #TOXIC ends, if you manage to sit through the entire three-hour runtime, you will not only feel bad for #Yash but also question why you gave this film three hours of your life.’ Another viewer gave an even harsher verdict, writing, ‘Guys, don’t believe in online reviews. #Toxic Movie is hell worse than that.’

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Set in Goa between the 1950s and 1970s, ‘Toxic’ centres on Raya, a man who establishes himself in the city’s violent criminal world and drug trade. Yash plays Raya as well as Rumi, also known as Ticket, his estranged son who returns seeking revenge.

The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. With the film now in theatres, more audience reactions are expected to emerge over the opening day as viewers take to social media to share their verdicts.