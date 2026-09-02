For Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty has never been the kind of father who maps out his son's life for him. Instead, the veteran actor has given Dulquer the space to take his own decisions, face the consequences and learn along the way, while quietly remaining someone he can always turn to.

Speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film 'I'm Game', Dulquer was asked about the most valuable advice he had received from his father. His answer offered a glimpse into the relationship the two share and Mammootty's hands-off approach to parenting.

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Dulquer said he feels fortunate to have been given the freedom to navigate life on his own terms. Mammootty, he explained, has never insisted on telling him what choices to make or attempted to shield him from failure. Instead, he has encouraged his son to experience both success and setbacks for himself.

The reassurance, however, has always been that Mammootty would be there if things went wrong. Dulquer likened his father's presence to a safety net, saying that while he is expected to find his own way, he knows there is someone behind him to catch him when needed.

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For Dulquer, that balance between independence and unconditional support is what makes him feel like the ‘most blessed son’. Meanwhile, the actor is preparing for his return to Malayalam cinema with 'I'm Game', his first Malayalam release in three years after 'King of Kotha'. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film is said to combine corporate crime, sports betting and psychological drama with large-scale action sequences. Shot over 156 days across several locations, 'I'm Game' is among Dulquer's most anticipated upcoming projects.