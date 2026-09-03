Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's brief interaction with an elderly woman during his visit to Mettur has caught the attention of social media. Vijay was in Salem district on September 1 to open the sluice gates of the Mettur Dam and release Cauvery water for Samba paddy cultivation in the delta region. After the official programme, the Chief Minister made an unscheduled stop at a roadside farmhouse while travelling towards the airport.

During the visit, Vijay interacted with local residents, including a group of elderly women. One of them, Chellam, approached him and the two were seen walking together as Vijay spoke to her and enquired about her well-being.

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In a moment that has since gone viral online, Vijay removed the Christian Dior sunglasses he was wearing and placed them on Chellam. Videos showed the elderly woman smiling as she walked alongside the Chief Minister wearing the oversized glasses.

The gesture quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from Vijay's Mettur visit, with clips circulating widely across social media. For many fans, the unscripted interaction also brought back memories of the actor's long-standing connection with his audience, even as he now navigates public life as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.

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Vijay's visit to Mettur was centred on the release of water from the Stanley Reservoir for agricultural and drinking water requirements across the Cauvery basin. The release is particularly significant for farmers in the delta districts preparing for the Samba cultivation season.

While the official visit focused on irrigation and the concerns of farmers, it was Vijay's brief interaction with Chellam that ended up becoming the most widely shared moment from the day.