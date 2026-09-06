After a long gap, legendary singer K J Yesudas made a rare public appearance, taking the stage at the golden jubilee celebrations of the American Malayali Association of Dallas in the US.

The veteran singer performed at the event and extended his Onam wishes to the Malayali diaspora. His presence turned the celebration into a musical and devotional gathering, with Yesudas also using the occasion to speak about the importance of preserving religious harmony.

Yesudas inaugurated the association's 50th anniversary celebrations, which began with a colourful procession. Association president Shiju Abraham and secretary Manjith Kainikara led the celebrations, which brought together members of the Malayali community in Dallas.

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The singer's public appearance comes after a prolonged period away from public events, making his presence at the Dallas celebration particularly special for his admirers.