The trailer for ‘Aasha’, which marks the first on-screen collaboration between veteran actor Urvashi and Joju George, has been officially released. It highlights an intense confrontation between the two leads, with Aishwarya Lekshmi portraying Urvashi's daughter and Vijayaraghavan in another significant role.

The story reportedly centers on an unforeseen accident and the gripping chain of events that ensue. The trailer promises a fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat experience. Building on the earlier poster release, which captured themes of mystery and anticipation, this trailer further heightens audience expectations ahead of the film’s debut. The movie will be released in five languages. Ramesh Girija of ‘Pani’ fame is also part of the ensemble cast.

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The movie is bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, known for backing notable titles, including ‘Ponman’, ‘Gaganachari’, among others. The film's title look and first look posters garnered significant attention, highlighting Urvashi's distinct character transformation as a key highlight. Debutant Safar Sanal has helmed the movie, with the screenplay and dialogues co-written by Joju George, Ramesh Girija, and Safar Sanal.

Cinematography: Madhu Neelakandan, Editor: Shan Muhammed, Music: Govind Vasantha, Sound Design and Sync Sound: Ajayan Adat, Production Designer: Vivek Kalathil, Makeup: Shameer Sham, Costumes: Sujith C S, Stunts: Dhilip Subbarayan, Production Controller: Shabeer Malavattath, Chief Associate: Ratheesh Pillai, Associates: Jijo Jose, Febin M. Sunny, Associate Camera: Binu, Sound Mixing: Tapas Nayak, DI: Color Planet Studios, Colourist: Sreek Warrier, VFX: Meraki, Stills: Anoop Chacko, Designs: YellowTooths.