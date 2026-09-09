For Darshana Rajendran, theatre has become something she consciously makes room for, even when films keep her schedule packed. The actor is now preparing to perform in ‘Under the Mangosteen Tree’, a production by Chennai-based theatre collective Perch, which will be staged in Kottayam on September 11.

Directed by Rajiv Krishnan, the play brings together characters and episodes from around 10 of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s works, rather than presenting any one story as a standalone adaptation. Darshana had watched the production a few years ago and became a fan of it before eventually joining its revival last year.

“When they decided to bring the play back, they got in touch with me. I was initially unsure about whether I could manage it alongside my film commitments, but I really wanted to be part of it. The play already has a history of its own, having been performed in places like Chennai, and that made the opportunity even more exciting,” Darshana told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her role in the production comes with its own set of challenges. ‘Under the Mangosteen Tree’ follows a non-linear narrative, with performers moving between characters and stories instead of remaining within a single storyline. Darshana plays characters from works including ‘Poovan Pazham’ and ‘Mathilukal’, switching between them during the performance.

“There are times when I have to completely shift into another character within a few minutes. You have to remember where each character is emotionally and physically, while also keeping track of the story. It is demanding, but that constant change is also what makes performing this play so much fun,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The production draws from some of Basheer’s best-known works, including ‘Mathilukal’, ‘Poovan Pazham’, ‘Shabdangal’, ‘Viswavikhyamaya Mookku’ and ‘Neela Velicham’. Basheer himself becomes a connecting presence across these narratives, moving between the roles of narrator, participant and witness.

The decision to stage the work in English could have posed a particular challenge in Kerala, where Basheer’s writing is deeply rooted in the Malayalam literary imagination. Darshana, however, feels the production manages to retain the flavour of the original works through its visual and theatrical language.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Basheer’s writing has such a distinct Malayalam sensibility, so bringing that into English is an interesting exercise. But the visual language of the play does a lot of the work. Once you get into it, you stop thinking about the fact that it is being performed in English. The essence of the stories still comes through,” she said.

For Darshana, part of what makes the production work is the freedom it gives the actors. The characters are not confined by conventional ideas of age or gender, allowing the performers to move freely across Basheer’s different worlds.

“That freedom makes the play very interesting for an actor. You are not restricted to playing someone who looks or behaves a certain way because of their age or gender. The focus is really on the character and the story,” she said.

The actor also sees a reason why Basheer’s stories continue to work on stage decades after they were written. The situations may belong to another time, but the emotions and observations at their core remain familiar. “Basheer was writing about people and relationships in a way that was remarkably ahead of his time. Even today, there is so much in his work that feels relevant. For someone who grew up reading these stories, being able to step into those worlds and perform them is a very special experience,” Darshana said.

While cinema remains a major part of her work, Darshana says the demands of theatre are difficult to replicate on a film set. There is no retake once a performance begins, and every moment requires the actor to remain completely present.

“When I do theatre, I feel challenged in a way that I don't always experience elsewhere. You have to give everything to every minute on stage, and there is a great sense of satisfaction that comes from that. So even when it is difficult to fit theatre between film shoots, I make sure I find the time for it,” she said.