Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to welcome another addition to their family, and the couple have now offered fans a glimpse of their journey to parenthood once again.

On Dua Padukone Singh’s second birthday, Deepika and Ranveer shared a series of intimate black-and-white photographs featuring the family of three. The pictures show Deepika and Ranveer posing together with their daughter, with Ranveer holding Dua as the little girl smiles for the camera.

One of the photographs captures Ranveer gently resting his hand on Deepika’s baby bump, while another shows the couple sharing a warm moment with their daughter. The simple family portraits offered a rare glimpse into their personal lives as they prepare to become parents for the second time.

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Sharing the photographs on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!” The couple had announced their second pregnancy earlier this year through a joint Instagram post. In the announcement, Dua was pictured holding a pregnancy test showing two pink lines, while her parents’ hands could be seen around hers. Deepika kept the caption simple, using evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2018 after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024. The couple have largely kept their daughter away from the public eye, making the new family photographs a particularly special glimpse for their fans.