Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s ‘Vishwanath & Sons’ is making its digital debut soon. The Venky Atluri directorial will start streaming on Netflix from September 11, following its theatrical release.

The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on the platform. The makers announced the OTT premiere through their social media channels.

‘Vishwanath & Sons’ follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a wealthy businessman who has chosen to stay away from marriage. Despite being in his 40s, Sanjay is comfortable with the life he has built for himself, living with his mother and keeping things firmly under his control.

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His routine, however, begins to change after a baby comes into his life. Mamitha Baiju plays Maddy Jay, whose arrival further complicates Sanjay’s carefully structured existence. The relationship that develops between the two forms a key part of the story.

The film also touches upon the questions and social discomfort surrounding a relationship between a man in his 40s and a 22-year-old woman. Rather than treating the age gap as a mere plot point, the film places it at the centre of its romantic conflict.

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Venky Atluri has written and directed the film, while KN Vijayakumar has penned the dialogues. Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya have backed the project under Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film. Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli is the editor.