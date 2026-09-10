The Hindi ‘Drishyam’ franchise is returning with ‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’, and actor Ajay Devgn has made it clear that the upcoming film should not be viewed as a replica of the Malayalam original.

At a promotional event for the film, Devgn said the Hindi version has undergone several changes and has an entirely different screenplay. According to the actor, the two films should be treated as separate works rather than comparing the Hindi film directly with the Malayalam franchise.

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Devgn also expressed his wish for Mohanlal, who played Georgekutty in the Malayalam films, to watch ‘Drishyam 3’. He said he would be keen to hear Mohanlal’s opinion on the film and would be happy to receive his approval. He also hoped that the team behind the Malayalam ‘Drishyam’ would watch and assess the Hindi version.

The actor further stressed that the upcoming film is not simply a continuation created for the sake of extending the franchise. He said the makers were initially unsure whether there would be a third instalment after ‘Drishyam 2’, as the story needed a strong reason to continue. According to Devgn, the new film has a completely different story and is packed with twists and surprises.

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‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ is written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parvez Sheikh also credited for the screenplay. Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, the Hindi counterpart of Mohanlal’s Georgekutty. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the cast.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary is the cinematographer, while Ravi Basrur, Rochak Kohli and Karm have composed the music.

The makers have also hinted that ‘Drishyam 3’ could mark the end of Vijay Salgaonkar’s story, with the film’s posters and promotional material suggesting that this may be his final chapter.