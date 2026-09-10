The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming pan-India period action film ‘Ranabaali’ is out, offering a glimpse of the actor in an intense and striking new avatar.

Set against a turbulent period in India’s history, ‘Ranabaali’ is inspired by real events that took place during British rule. The film pays tribute to the memory of around eight million Indians who lost their lives between 1876 and 1878. The teaser opens with glimpses of the devastating famine and oppression inflicted by the British in the Madras Presidency, setting the tone for the historical drama.

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Vijay Deverakonda appears in a powerful makeover in the teaser, hinting at a physically demanding and intense role. The film is being positioned as a large-scale period action entertainer, with the teaser promising a mix of drama and high-octane action.

‘Ranabaali’ also marks another collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film features the couple in prominent roles. It is also their first film together following their marriage.

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Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for his roles in ‘The Mummy’, ‘The Mummy Returns’ and ‘Blood Diamond’, plays the antagonist. He portrays Sir Theodore Hector, a British official who comes into conflict with Vijay Deverakonda’s character.

The makers have stressed that ‘Ranabaali’ is not a biopic. Instead, the film is described as a cinematic recreation based on suppressed historical records and oral histories from the period. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, coinciding with the Vijayadashami celebrations. With its large-scale production, historical setting and pan-India release, ‘Ranabaali’ is being touted as one of the major upcoming projects in Indian cinema.